Riverside Park Native Plant Sale

Come talk to experts about plant selection and purchase native plants to add habitat and beauty to your yard! A portion of the proceeds benefit the Urban Ecology Center.

Date and Time

Saturday, June 15th 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Location

Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Pl. Milwaukee, WI 53211

Price

Pay only for your plants

Website:

Come talk to experts about plant selection and purchase native plants to add habitat and beauty to your yard! A portion of the proceeds benefit the Urban Ecology Center.

Contact: Kim Forbeck kforbeck@urbanecologycenter.org

Website: https://urbanecologycenter.org/programs-events-main.html?id=18232&view=event