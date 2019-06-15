Riverside Park Native Plant Sale
Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Place, Riverside Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Come talk to experts about plant selection and purchase native plants to add habitat and beauty to your yard! A portion of the proceeds benefit the Urban Ecology Center.
Date and Time
Saturday, June 15th 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM
Location
Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Pl. Milwaukee, WI 53211
Price
Pay only for your plants
Website:
Contact: Kim Forbeck kforbeck@urbanecologycenter.org
Website: https://urbanecologycenter.org/programs-events-main.html?id=18232&view=event