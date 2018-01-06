Riverwest Radio’s Fourth Annual Music Marathon Fundraiser!

Community Radio Lovers! Join us as we celebrate the beginning of our third year on the air!

Riverwest Radio has over a hundred volunteer show hosts who discuss culture, entertainment, sports, social & political issues, along with live music and experimental radio productions. Help

Riverwest Radio - WXRW 104.1 FM

raise $1800 for our 2018 music licensing fees.

Musicians will perform live on air at The Jazz Gallery (926 E. Center St.) on Saturday, January 6 from 10 am - 10 pm.

Come down and be part of the live audience! L

isten live at 104.1 FM! Stream live at www.riverwestradio.com.

Saturday, January 6, 2018 from 10 am - 10 pm

$5 donation at the door

At The Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts

926 E. Center St

Milwaukee, WI 53212

Each hour will be curated by producers of Riverwest radio shows. Time slots and hosts are:

10 am - Station Manager Xav Leplae - "The Barbouille Hymn"

noon - Sandy Weisto - “Sessions with Sandy” (featuring singer/songwriters Chris Haise, Melissa Carolyn, Mark Harrig & Weston Gritt of Americana/Folk/Rock band Paladino, and the poetic soul talk hip-hop of Nomad Noah.)

1 pm - Marc Ferch - “The Storefront Music Hour"

2 pm - “Insta-songs” with Ben Merens of “Just Talking”. (For a donation of $10 or more, you can submit a song title to Ben and he’ll improvise a song for you live on the air!)

3 pm - Will LaDuke - “Active Culture” (featuring: the Celtic duo Frogwater, and songstress Twila Jean with songs from her new album “Redemption”.)

4 pm - Keith Gausted - “There Goes The Neighborhood” (Featuring Jazz from Neil Davis & Steve Peplin and friends.)

5 pm - SaraLou - “The Irish Nature of Things” (featuring Irish music from: Ian Gould, Brett Lipshutz and Maria Terres, Jeff Ksiazek and Heather Lewin of athas, and Green Sails.)

6 pm - The Stone Soup Ensamble

7 pm - CC’s Life: Welcome to Reality (CC Carmickle)

8 pm - Gleem Bloatheart

9 pm - Eric Blowtorch & Ingrid - “Eric Blowtorch Live!” and “Ingrid’s Inspiration Hour"

Open House at:

Riverwest Radio (inside Riverwest Film & Video)

824 E. Center St

Milwaukee, WI 53212