The Riverwest Secret Garden Tour starts its second decade of inviting visitors into some of its secret garden spaces. Join us on Sunday, July 7 for this self-guided tour. The tour is from Noon to 4 pm and tickets are available the day of the event at the Riverwest Farmers Market at the corner of Locust and Bremen. Tickets are $5 for adults and children under 16 are free. For more information, go to RiverwestSecretGardenTour.com, email chrisrenstrom@sbcglobal.net or call 414-562-9025.