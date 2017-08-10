Robert W. Baird and Artists Working in Education Present: Carnival of AWE 2017

Event time: 11am-3pm

When: Saturday, August 26, 2017 – 11am to 3pm

Location: South Shore Park Terrace - 2900 S. Shore Dr., Milwaukee

AWE (Artists Working in Education) brings its annual fundraising event Carnival of AWE to the South Shore Park Terrace for the second year on Saturday, August 26th, 2017 from 11am to 3pm. It’s a fun-for-all-ages event providing an array of entertaining activities, games and prize raffles, with all proceeds going to support vital AWE arts programing.

AWE will have Truck Studio programming onsite, offering fun and engaging art activities for attendees to experience. The renowned Truck Studios provide meaningful arts activities for youth year round, activating public parks, playgrounds and libraries throughout Milwaukee. There will also be an interactive art installation happening on-site, giving viewers a glimpse into the incredible work that the AWE Artist-in-Residence (AIR) program is does to engage youth in making decisions about land use, public space, and neighborhood revitalization through the creation of public art within their neighborhoods.

For more info visit AWE Website - http://awe-inc.org/get-involved/carnival-of-awe/

Facebook Event - https://www.facebook.com/events/773105089538663/

Online Tickets - http://www.shepherdtickets.com/events/46274320/carnival-of-awe