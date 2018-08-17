The time is simply long ago and the place is the magical, mythical Sherwood Forest. Our hero, Robin Hood, and his Merry Band of colorful characters seek the help of the Foresters, manage to waylay the Artistocats, and set out to rescue Maid Marion and her Maid. Prince John tries to stay calm as his Sheriff, guards and horsemen botch Robin’s arrest thanks to the aromatics Skunks. Wacky humor and an original score add to this fresh new look at a legendary outlaw in a legendary time. Performed by local youth.

Performance Dates: Friday, August 17th, 2018 at 7:00pm

Saturday, August 18th, 2018 at 2:00pm

TICKETS $13 Student $8 Child $6 Lap $4