Rock the Boat w/The Revomatics & The Perks

Milwaukee Boat Line Dock 101 W. Michigan St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 8:30pm-11pm

Price: Two hour boat cruise, local live music, reasonably priced brews & cocktails! As if that's not enough, your first drink is on us. Advanced Ticket $19.99 Week of Ticket $22.99 *Adults only, must be 21 years or older, photo ID required to board.

Milwaukee Boat Line Dock 101 W. Michigan St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Live Music/Performance
