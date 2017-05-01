Rock the Boat w/The Revomatics & The Perks
Milwaukee Boat Line Dock 101 W. Michigan St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8:30pm-11pm
Price: Two hour boat cruise, local live music, reasonably priced brews & cocktails! As if that's not enough, your first drink is on us. Advanced Ticket $19.99 Week of Ticket $22.99 *Adults only, must be 21 years or older, photo ID required to board.
Info
View Map
Live Music/Performance