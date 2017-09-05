Rock the Green Sustainability Festival

Event time: 2pm

Promising a more environmentally friendly kind of music festival, Rock the Green returns for another year of music, community and (hopefully) sun. The stacked music lineup will feature national acts Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, Barns Courtney, Mondo Cozmo, Baoi, as well as locals Reyna, Girls Rock MKE, Evan Christian and more. The festival’s green components will include locally sourced, organic food, complimentary refillable water cans, various forms of alternative energy and waste reclamation stations, all of which contribute to the event’s near-zero waste mission.