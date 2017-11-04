Rock For Relief Hurricane Fundraiser w/Brock Betz Band, Eponymous, Slaughter Party! & Hi/Jack
McAuliffe's Pub (Racine) 3700 Meachem Road, Racine, Wisconsin 53405
RIND Entertainment and The Unsigned N' Unginged Meltdown present:
Rock 4 Relief
A series of concerts 2017 to benefit Hurricane and Earthquake relief funds -- Donations are being given to The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services
Event Details
Saturday, November 4th
McAuliffe's Pub, 3700 Meachem Rd, Racine, WI
Show starts at 8pm sharp
Featuring Live performances from:
Brock Betz Band
Eponymous
Slaughter Party!
Hi/Jack
$5 Door Charge (Donation)
21+ To Attend
Info
McAuliffe's Pub (Racine) 3700 Meachem Road, Racine, Wisconsin 53405 View Map
Benefits / Charity, Live Music/Performance