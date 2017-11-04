Rock For Relief Hurricane Fundraiser w/Brock Betz Band, Eponymous, Slaughter Party! & Hi/Jack

RIND Entertainment and The Unsigned N' Unginged Meltdown present:

Rock 4 Relief

A series of concerts 2017 to benefit Hurricane and Earthquake relief funds -- Donations are being given to The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services

Event Details

Saturday, November 4th

McAuliffe's Pub, 3700 Meachem Rd, Racine, WI

Show starts at 8pm sharp

Featuring Live performances from:

Brock Betz Band

Eponymous

Slaughter Party!

Hi/Jack

$5 Door Charge (Donation)

21+ To Attend