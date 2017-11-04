Rock For Relief Hurricane Fundraiser w/Brock Betz Band, Eponymous, Slaughter Party! & Hi/Jack

McAuliffe's Pub (Racine) 3700 Meachem Road, Racine, Wisconsin 53405

RIND Entertainment and The Unsigned N' Unginged Meltdown present:

Rock 4 Relief

A series of concerts 2017 to benefit Hurricane and Earthquake relief funds -- Donations are being given to The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services

Saturday, November 4th

McAuliffe's Pub, 3700 Meachem Rd, Racine, WI

Show starts at 8pm sharp

Featuring Live performances from:

Brock Betz Band

Eponymous

Slaughter Party!

Hi/Jack

$5 Door Charge (Donation)

21+ To Attend

McAuliffe's Pub (Racine) 3700 Meachem Road, Racine, Wisconsin 53405
Benefits / Charity, Live Music/Performance
