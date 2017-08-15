Rock & Roll Roots: The Beatles Dinner at The Rumpus Room

Event time: 6:30pm

Rock & Roll Roots Dinner Series: The Rumpus Room teams up with Kyle Cherek, host of Wisconsin Foodie on PBS, and Steve Palec, host of WKLH’s Rock and Roll Roots for three themed dinners exploring great moments in music and food. The first explores the history of The Beatles on Wednesday, September 13

There is no question that The Beatles changed Western music as we know it. Join Kyle and Steve as they share the unique story of one of the greatest bands of all time. From their early days of Liverpool basement clubs to playing sold out international stadiums, their sounds are woven into the fabric of Western music. Enjoy five delicious courses that reflect a chapter in Beatles' history plus a signature Beatles welcome cocktail.

Price: $60 per person plus tax and gratuity