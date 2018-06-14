Rock the Harbor is a multi-day music festival that takes place along beautiful Lake Michigan shoreline, at Pershing Park in Racine, Wisconsin. It’s history is rooted in great music, great food and great times – and this year we will not disappoint.

We are bringing back this festival for the community. Funds raised at this year’ event will go to support the Racine Park & Rec Department to help fund community youth programs. And proceeds from the cans recycled from the beer and soda sales will go to support the Tiny Homes project by Veterans Outreach.

Thursday, June 14th – Community Day

Free admission all day! We are all proud of our community and we wanted to have a day that brings us all together, that is why on Thursday, June 14th we will not be charging admission into the festival. We will be celebrating our community by giving the community a chance to come out, check out the festival grounds and rock out to local bands along the lakefront.

Main Stage: Lunch Money Bullies

4:00 PM

Thursday Doors Open

5:00 PM

Matt Meyer and The Smooth Riders

7:00 PM

Mixed Company

8:30 PM

Lunch Money Bullies