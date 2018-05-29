Rock the Harbor is a multi-day music festival that takes place along beautiful Lake Michigan shoreline, at Pershing Park in Racine, Wisconsin. It’s history is rooted in great music, great food and great times – and this year we will not disappoint.

We are bringing back this festival for the community. Funds raised at this year’ event will go to support the Racine Park & Rec Department to help fund community youth programs. And proceeds from the cans recycled from the beer and soda sales will go to support the Tiny Homes project by Veterans Outreach.

Friday, June 15th

Start the day off with great music, end with great memories. We have a strong lineup all day long and will end the evening welcoming Eddy Money to Racine!

Main Stage: Eddie Money

11:00 AM

Friday Doors Open

12:00 PM

Bill Sustachek

1:30 PM

Matt Meyer

3:00 PM

Zachariah Red

5:00 PM

BRB Band

6:30 PM

Natty Nation

8:00 PM

Wayland

9:30 PM

Eddie Money