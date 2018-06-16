Rock the Harbor is a multi-day music festival that takes place along beautiful Lake Michigan shoreline, at Pershing Park in Racine, Wisconsin. It’s history is rooted in great music, great food and great times – and this year we will not disappoint.

We are bringing back this festival for the community. Funds raised at this year’ event will go to support the Racine Park & Rec Department to help fund community youth programs. And proceeds from the cans recycled from the beer and soda sales will go to support the Tiny Homes project by Veterans Outreach.

Saturday, June 16th

We asked if you were ready to rock. But are you really ready? We will be rockin’ all day long leading up to the featured act of the night, Dokken. They will be here to put on a show you won’t soon forget.

Main Stage: Dokken

10:00 AM

Saturday Doors Open

12:00 PM

The Sentinels

1:30 PM

Zacharia Red

3:30 PM

Black Belt Theatre

5:00 PM

Facelift

6:30 PM

Imperial Fall

8:00 PM

Tantric

9:30 PM

Dokken