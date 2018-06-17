Rock the Harbor is a multi-day music festival that takes place along beautiful Lake Michigan shoreline, at Pershing Park in Racine, Wisconsin. It’s history is rooted in great music, great food and great times – and this year we will not disappoint.

We are bringing back this festival for the community. Funds raised at this year’ event will go to support the Racine Park & Rec Department to help fund community youth programs. And proceeds from the cans recycled from the beer and soda sales will go to support the Tiny Homes project by Veterans Outreach.

Sunday, June 17th

We couldn’t think of a better way to wrap up the weekend, but to have Hot Rocks hit the stage, a Rolling Stone tribute band.

Main Stage: Hot Rocks

1:00 AM

Sunday Doors Open

12:00 PM

Zacharia Red

1:30 PM

Hammered Brass

3:00 PM

Cosmic Railroad

5:00 PM

Hot Rocks