Brookfield Central Theatre Department presents Rodgers & Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA -- the Tony Award®-winning Broadway musical. This production is a contemporary take on the classic tale and features all the moments you love — the pumpkin, the glass slipper, the masked ball and more — plus some surprising new twists!

Be transported back to your childhood as you rediscover some of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago,” in this hilarious and romantic musical experience for anyone who’s ever had a wish, a dream... or a really great pair of shoes.

November 17-19 at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts in Brookfield. Box office: (262)-781-9520; Online: www.wilson-center.com

Friday, November 17 @ 7:30pm

Saturday, November 18 @ 2:00pm

Saturday, November 18 @ 7:30pm

Sunday, November 19 @ 1:00pm