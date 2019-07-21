Rodgers and Hammerstein's South Pacific

Join us for this Award-Winning Musical that will take you to paradise!

Experience one of Broadway’s most iconic musicals: Set during WWII, ‘South Pacific’ intertwines the themes of romance, duty, and prejudice to create a humorous, heartbreaking, and thought-provoking story.

Based on James Michener's Pulitzer prize-winning novel "Tales of the South Pacific" the plot centers on the love story of an american nurse who falls for an expatriate French plantation owner, as she struggles to accept his mixed race children. A second romance explores the relationship between a U.S. Lieutenant and a young Tonkinese woman as he faces the social consequences of potentially marrying his Asian sweetheart.

Enjoy an evening of romance and music that includes a chorus of singing nurses and dancing sailors. Palm trees and enchanting music will sweep you away for an experience you won't soon forget.

Memorable Show Tunes Include: I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair, There Is Nothing Like a Dame, Some Enchanted Evening, and Bali Ha'i

Fabulous songs, dancing, and a Pulitzer Prize Winning tale by James Michener. Rodgers and Hammerstein won awards for best musical, best score and best lyrics.

DIRECTED by MaryJane Gallo, Music Director David Wells, Costumes Nancy Storrs.

Performance Times:

July 12, 13, 19 & 20 at 7:30 PM

Sunday Matinees on July 14th & 21st at 2:00 PM