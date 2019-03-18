Rodgers and Hammerstein's South Pacific: Auditions

West Bend Theatre Company is seeking cast members for a classical Broadway musical, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific, which plays July 12 - 14 and 19 - 21, 2019 at West Bend High School’s Silver Lining Arts Center and features roles including Nellie Forbush (Mezzo-Soprano), Lieutenant Joseph Cable (Tenor), Emile de Becque (Baritone) and Men and Womens Ensemble.

We are seeking 20 men and 20 women and 3 children volunteer actors ages 15-65 for 13 featured roles. POC Encouraged.

Songs include: Nothing Like a Dame, Bali H'ai, Some Enchanted Evening, Wash That Man Righ Outta My Hair and others.

Set against the dramatic background of an idyllic South Pacific island during WWII, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s South Pacific intertwines the themes of romance, duty, and prejudice to create a story that is all at once humorous, heartbreaking, and thought-provoking.

DIRECTED by MaryJane Gallo, Music Director David Wells, Costumes Nancy Storrs.

AUDITION DATE & LOCATION:

Monday, March 18 & Tuesday, March 19, 2019

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

West Bend High School

1305 W Decorah Rd.

West Bend, WI, 53095

ADVANCE SIGN UP REQUIRED:

Sign up for Audition times on our website, or on Facebook, or contact info@wbtheatreco.com

Please arrive at your convenience during your selected 1/2-hour time slot. Be prepared to stay for vocal and acting auditions.

ABOUT THE WEST BEND THEATRE COMPANY:

The Mission of the West Bend Theatre Company is to celebrate, enhance, and inspire by producing excellent theatre and by giving back to our community.

West Bend Theatre Company is organized as a nonprofit organization under IRS Section 501(c)(3). Each show produced by the Company partners with a local non-profit organization to whom a portion of the proceeds is given, directly impacting the lives of those in the West Bend community.

We celebrate the importance of the arts in our community, and we thank you for your support!