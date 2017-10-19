Oct. 19 through Jan. 28.

Roger Smith: Drawings & Watercolors

Opens October 19th, 2017

Opening concurrently in the first-floor galleries, Roger Smith:

Drawings & Watercolors will highlight artwork by Roger Smith, great grandson of A.O. Smith. A special opening reception will be held on Thursday, October 19 from 6:00 to 8:00pm, with a members’ preview starting at 5:30pm. Artist talk at 7:00pm. Admission to opening: students FREE, others $5 suggested donation. Exhibition runs through January 28, 2018.