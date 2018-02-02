Rogues’ Gallery Offers “Wilde About Theatre” Exhibit

Inspiration Studios welcomes Rogues’ Gallery to its West Allis gallery walls with a collaborative exhibit entitled Wilde About Theatre. Featured artist members of the group will feature a variety of mediums whose main theme is theatre.

Wilde About Theatre will adorn the gallery walls at Inspiration Studios, 1500 S. 73rd Street, February 2-28, 2017. An Opening Reception will take place with the artists on Friday, February 2, 6:00-9:00PM. The reception is free and open to the public.

“Rogues’ Gallery is a gang of breakaway artists who are dangerously talented,” says Carol Christ, founder of the group. “They are packing art supplies and setting new standards of excellence in art.”

Included in this exhibit are works in a variety of mediums by Laura Easey-Jones (paintings/sculptures), Donna Staats (pastels/oils), Tom Smith (oils), Gwen Granzow (acrylics), Marcia Hero (collages/oils), Dan Pierce (sculptures), Carol Christ (watercolor/oils/acrylics), Lynda Brothen (jewelry), Thomas Buchs (oils), JJ Joyce (oils), Michael Andryzcak (pen & ink), Marcia Hochstedder, Debbie Callahan (paintings/drawings), Cherie Raffel , and Julie San Felipe (mixed media).

The judge for this juried exhibit is Christine Sommerfelt, an award-winning watercolorist and art instructor who teaches watercolor at The Clearing in Door County.

According to Carol Christ, “We always wanted to present an exhibit tied in with theater. ‘The Importance of Being Ernest’ by Oscar Wilde being performed by the Village Playhouse at Inspiration Studios seemed like a perfect match for our exhibit. Our artistic inspiration includes many and varied plays, from Greek tragedies by Aristophanes to Mary Chase to Rogers and Hammerstein musicals, as well as plays by Oscar Wilde.”

The Rogues’ Gallery Wilde About Theatre opening reception on Friday, February 2, 6:00-9:00PM, is open to the public at Inspiration Studios, 1500 S. 73rd Street, and will be presented in the manner of a Broadway play opening. Champagne and hors d’oeuvres will be served and music by Cole Porter and Irving Berlin will fill the gallery. Fancy dress is encouraged but not required.

For more details about this exhibit and the artists, visit www.roguesgallery.online or visit www.inspirationstudiosgallery.com.