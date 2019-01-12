"Rohingya Genocide in Burma (Myanmar)"

The United Nations Association of Greater Milwaukee invites you to…

“Rohingya Genocide in Burma (Also Known as Myanmar)”

A Presentation by

Shaukhat Kyaw Soe Aung Ali – Founder & Executive Director

Rohingya American Society (RAS) in Milwaukee

Dildar Yahya – Member of the Rohingya American Society in Milwaukee

Muhammad Faizal Fakaruddin – UW Milwaukee Student

Saturday – January 12th, 2019 from 10 AM – 12 Noon

Redeemer Lutheran Church - 631 N. 19th Street (Rear Entrance) in Milwaukee

According to the organization Stop Genocide Now (SGN),

”… The Burmese (Myanmar) government, along with radical Burmese Buddhists, are attempting to exterminate the Rohingya people through direct violence and denial of rights. The Rohingya are an ethnic group who primarily live in the Rakhine state in southwest Burma (which is also known as Myanmar).

Since 1982, the Rohingya people have been denied citizenship and basic human rights both inside their native Burma and in refugee camps throughout Southeast Asia. They are not allowed to travel without official permission, subjected to routine forced labor, and have been resettled on unfarmable land while their previous lands have been confiscated and given to Buddhist settlers from elsewhere in Burma. In addition, almost 140,000 Rohingya have been illegally put in internment camps throughout the country. Violence and oppression in Burma have forced many Rohingya to flee to neighboring Thailand and Bangladesh, where they live in abject poverty and where many die each year from disease and starvation…”

This presentation will include information on:

• The activities of the Rohingya American Society

• The history of the Rohingya people including their condition of statelessness

• The current Rohingya refugee crisis including crimes against their humanity and the ongoing Rohingya genocide in Burma (also known as Myanmar)

• The involvement of the United Nations in the Rohingya genocide

For further information, contact Debbie Metke at

414.881.0904 (phone) / dmetke@gmail.com (e-mail)