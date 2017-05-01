Romantic Masters of Song: Music of Faure and Tosti

Event time: 10:30am

Vocalists Shelly Melendez and Edson Melendez, members of the Belle Ensemble, will perform songs by Gabriel Fauré and Paolo Tosti in a lecture-recital format. Ensemble founder Nick Barootian will accompany the duo on piano. This musical morning is presented as part of the DeKoven Center's "Second Tuesday" community series. Refreshments will be served in the Taylor Hall dining room at 10 a.m., followed by the Belle Ensemble program in St. Mary's Chapel at 10:30 a.m.

Price: Free-will offering