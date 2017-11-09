Ron Miscavige: Scientology, My Son David Miscavige and Me

The only book to examine the origins of Scientology's current leader, RUTHLESS tells the revealing story of David Miscavige's childhood and his path to the head seat of the Church of Scientology told through the eyes of his father. Ron Miscavige's personal, heartfelt story is a riveting insider's look at life within the world of Scientology.

Due to the high expected turnout for this event, please note that space will be limited. Once we are full the doors will be closed. We are not doing registration for this event. Doors will open at 6:00PM.