Ronni Shmauz to Exhibit Non-Traditional Surface Paintings

West Allis resident Ronni Shmauz paints windows…and screens and deer skulls, mannequins, gourds, as well as canvases. Her exhibit, titled Wave of Colors and Emotions, featuring nature-inspired works on non-traditional surfaces, will be on display during April at Inspiration Studios, located at 1500 S. 73rd Street in West Allis. An Opening Reception with the artist will be held on April 7, 2:00-5:00pm. It is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

Ronni Shmauz considers herself to be a self-taught artist. Over the past twenty years, her resume includes participation in many local and state-wide craft fairs, consignment store exhibits, and most recently teaching painting classes and workshops through Inspiration Studios and other venues.

Of her art, Shmauz states, “I love to find the beautiful diversity in nature and in people; to see the beauty in our uniqueness and to respect our earth and all of its beauty.”

Waves of Color and Emotion will contain a wide variety of colorful works with subject matter that is sure to bring a smile—from butterflies to landscapes to coffee cups to flower pots and plants of all kinds. All items will be available for purchase.

“I just want people to open their eyes and really see what is around them,” says Shmauz. “If we look for darkness and decay, that’s what we’ll find. If we seek out the beautiful sunset in the tiniest reflection of a drop of water, that’s what we’ll see. There is value in re-purposing objects that would otherwise find their way into landfills. I turn them into whimsical and colorful works of art.”

The Opening Reception for Waves of Color and Emotion will take place Sunday, April 7, 2:00-5:00pm at Inspiration Studios, 1500 S. 73rd Street in West Allis. It is free and open to the public. For those unable to attend the opening, the exhibit will be available for viewing during April performances of the Village Playhouse’s Waiting For Godot. A Closing Reception is also scheduled for Saturday, April 27, 6:00-9:00pm.

For more details about this exhibit and the artist, visit www.inspirationstudiosgallery.com