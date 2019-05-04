The Ronny Starr Motown Xperience

The Thistle & Shamrock 3430 N. 84th St., City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53222

Ronny Starr brings his "GOOD AND TERRIBLE" tour back to KAM'S THISTLE AND SHAMOCK! Come dance and reminisce to the sweet sounds of MOTOWN ,FUNK and other Musical styles! Come watch the man called "THE LIVING EMBODIMENT OF RANDY WATSON" as he croons and plays all your favorites! THAT BOY GOOD...THAT BOY REAL GOOD!

The Thistle & Shamrock 3430 N. 84th St., City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53222 View Map
Live Music/Performance
414-202-6004
