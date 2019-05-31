You've heard about him! You've talked about him! Now come Xperience the PREMIRE MOTOWN PERFORMER LIVE AND UPCLOSE! The RONNY STARR MOTOWN XPERIENCE brings you a night of the Xciting sounds of SOUL,CLASSIC ROCK And so much more! Where else can you hear Smokey,The 4 Tops,The Temptations...AND BJORK? You know where...AT A RONNY STARR PERFORMANCE! That Boy Good...That Bot REAL GOOD!