The Ronny Starr Motown Xperience
The Thistle & Shamrock 3430 N. 84th St., City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53222
You've heard about him! You've talked about him! Now come Xperience the PREMIRE MOTOWN PERFORMER LIVE AND UPCLOSE! The RONNY STARR MOTOWN XPERIENCE brings you a night of the Xciting sounds of SOUL,CLASSIC ROCK And so much more! Where else can you hear Smokey,The 4 Tops,The Temptations...AND BJORK? You know where...AT A RONNY STARR PERFORMANCE! That Boy Good...That Bot REAL GOOD!
Info
The Thistle & Shamrock 3430 N. 84th St., City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53222 View Map
Live Music/Performance