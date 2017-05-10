Rooftop "Farm to Fork" event with Growing Power and Will Allen

CORE/El Centro 130 W. Bruce St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204

Event time: 5pm - 8pm

Students from surrounding schools will provide culinary skills, music and dance. 

Will Allen from Growing Power will be doing a book signing.

If rain. Event will be held in the Beautiful Huge yoga room. No worries !

25% off for Shepherd Express readers. 

Price: $55.00 per person $100.00 per couple email Lorganix.wi@gmail.com or call 414-484-3063

