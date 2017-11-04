Room To Move

to Google Calendar - Room To Move - 2017-11-04 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Room To Move - 2017-11-04 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Room To Move - 2017-11-04 20:00:00 iCalendar - Room To Move - 2017-11-04 20:00:00

Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220

Room to Move Playing Live at Mezcalero Saturday Nov. 4 starting at 8 PM

Room to Move has performed at many great venues. Including The Chicago House of Blues main stage, SummerFest on the Briggs Big Backyard Stage and great festivals and county fairs throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.

Now you have a chance to experience some Bone Shaking Rock & Roll at Mezcalero.

Come and Join us for dinner and a night full of fun.

For advance reservations call Mezcalero 414-897-8296.

https://mezcalerorestaurant.com/events-calendar/

https://www.facebook.com/Mezcalero1/

Info
Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Dances & Classes, Live Music/Performance
4148978296
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Room To Move - 2017-11-04 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Room To Move - 2017-11-04 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Room To Move - 2017-11-04 20:00:00 iCalendar - Room To Move - 2017-11-04 20:00:00