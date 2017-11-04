Room to Move Playing Live at Mezcalero Saturday Nov. 4 starting at 8 PM

Room to Move has performed at many great venues. Including The Chicago House of Blues main stage, SummerFest on the Briggs Big Backyard Stage and great festivals and county fairs throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.

Now you have a chance to experience some Bone Shaking Rock & Roll at Mezcalero.

Come and Join us for dinner and a night full of fun.

For advance reservations call Mezcalero 414-897-8296.

https://mezcalerorestaurant.com/events-calendar/

https://www.facebook.com/Mezcalero1/