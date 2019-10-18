Renaissance Theaterworks presents: "The Roommate" by Jen Silverman
Broadway Theatre Center 158 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Oct. 18-Nov. 10
Sharon has been respectable her whole life. Now in her mid-fifties and recently divorced, she needs a roommate to
share her Iowa home. Robyn, also in her mid-fifties, needs a place to hide and a chance to start over. But as Sharon
begins to uncover Robyn’s secrets, she realizes her own deep-seated desire to transform her life completely. A dark
comedy about what it takes to reroute your life - and what happens when the wheels come off.
