Renaissance Theaterworks presents: "The Roommate" by Jen Silverman

Oct. 18-Nov. 10

Sharon has been respectable her whole life. Now in her mid-fifties and recently divorced, she needs a roommate to

share her Iowa home. Robyn, also in her mid-fifties, needs a place to hide and a chance to start over. But as Sharon

begins to uncover Robyn’s secrets, she realizes her own deep-seated desire to transform her life completely. A dark

comedy about what it takes to reroute your life - and what happens when the wheels come off.