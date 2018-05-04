Rory Pitman: Biological Topography

Inspiration Studios welcomes to its West Allis gallery walls, a collection of exuberant abstract paintings by Rory Pitman of Milwaukee. His exhibition entitled Biological Topography will adorn the gallery walls at 1500 S. 73rd Street from May 4 to May 27, 2018. An Opening Reception with Pitman is scheduled for Sunday, May 6, 4:00-7:00pm. The reception is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

is a self-proclaimed emissary of light and love, propagating the golden rule and battling the rule of gold. His art rebels against verbal translation, instead inviting the recipient to transmit and receive emotion without language. A 2006 graduate of English and Creative Writing from the University of Arizona, Pitman pursued an earnest attempt at making art in 2012 after experiencing significant life changes.

Pitman has exhibited at the Iron Horse Hotel in Milwaukee and Crave Café in Shorewood. The title of this exhibit, Biological Topography, came from viewers’ comments who often remark about his art’s resemblance to biology (cell structure) and aerial images of landscape and ocean.

Although his paintings will be available for purchase, that is not the primary aim of this show, according to Pitman. “All I want for people to gain from this exhibition is the inspiration to make their own art.”

An Opening Reception with Rory Pitman will be held Sunday, May 6, from 4-7pm. Admission is free and refreshments will be served. The gallery will also be open during Village Playhouse Game Night, Sound Check Studios recital, several painting parties, and other May events. A Closing Reception with the artist will take place on Saturday, May 26, 6-9pm.

For more details about this exhibit, the painting parties and gallery hours, visit the Inspiration Studios website (www.inspirationstudiosgallery.com) or contact Erico Ortiz at i.s.1500@att.net or (414) 587-3474.Pitman