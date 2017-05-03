Rose and Parsley
Rose and Parsley
A rose is a rose is a rose... no really it is! In this class we will talk about the characteristics of the Rose and Parsley Families.
Date and Time: Wednesday, June 14th 6:00 PM to 8:15 PM
Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Place, Riverside Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
