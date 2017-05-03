Rose and Parsley

Google Calendar - Rose and Parsley - 2017-06-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rose and Parsley - 2017-06-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rose and Parsley - 2017-06-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - Rose and Parsley - 2017-06-14 00:00:00

Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Place, Riverside Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Event time: 6-8:15pm

Rose and Parsley

A rose is a rose is a rose... no really it is! In this class we will talk about the characteristics of the Rose and Parsley Families.

Date and Time: Wednesday, June 14th 6:00 PM to 8:15 PM

http://urbanecologycenter.org/serviceu.html?id=12866&view=event

Info
Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Place, Riverside Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Workshops / Classes / Groups
Google Calendar - Rose and Parsley - 2017-06-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rose and Parsley - 2017-06-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rose and Parsley - 2017-06-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - Rose and Parsley - 2017-06-14 00:00:00