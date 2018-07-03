ROTARY MUSIC FESTIVAL 19th Annual Drum & Bugle Corps Show. Tuesday, July 3, at 7 p.m. at Cedarburg High School Athletic Field. Performances by six world class and open class drum and bugle corps including The Cavaliers, Colt Cadets, Crossmen, Madison Scouts, Phantom Regiment and Pioneer. Sponsored by Cedarburg-Grafton Rotary Club with proceeds used for community service and student scholarships. Reserved seats are $20 to $40 and can be ordered at www.dci.org/tickets or by calling 317-275-1212. Tickets also available at the gate.