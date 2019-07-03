20th Annual Rotary Music Festival

Google Calendar - 20th Annual Rotary Music Festival - 2019-07-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 20th Annual Rotary Music Festival - 2019-07-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 20th Annual Rotary Music Festival - 2019-07-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - 20th Annual Rotary Music Festival - 2019-07-03 19:00:00

Cedarburg High School W68N611 Evergreen Blvd., Cedarburg, Wisconsin 53012

ROTARY MUSIC FESTIVAL 20th Annual Drum & Bugle Corps Show. Wednesday, July 3, at 7 p.m. at Cedarburg High School Athletic Field, W68 N611 Evergreen Blvd., Cedarburg, WI Performances by seven world and open class drum and bugle corps including the Blue Stars, Colts, Colt Cadets, Crossmen, Madison Scouts, Phantom Regiment and River City Rhythm. Sponsored by Cedarburg-Grafton Rotary Club with proceeds used for community service and student scholarships. Reserved seats are $20 to $40 and can be ordered at www.dci.org/tickets or by calling 317-275-1212. Tickets also available at the gate.

Info

Cedarburg High School W68N611 Evergreen Blvd., Cedarburg, Wisconsin 53012 View Map
Benefits / Charity, Concerts
Google Calendar - 20th Annual Rotary Music Festival - 2019-07-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 20th Annual Rotary Music Festival - 2019-07-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 20th Annual Rotary Music Festival - 2019-07-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - 20th Annual Rotary Music Festival - 2019-07-03 19:00:00