20th Annual Rotary Music Festival

ROTARY MUSIC FESTIVAL 20th Annual Drum & Bugle Corps Show. Wednesday, July 3, at 7 p.m. at Cedarburg High School Athletic Field, W68 N611 Evergreen Blvd., Cedarburg, WI Performances by seven world and open class drum and bugle corps including the Blue Stars, Colts, Colt Cadets, Crossmen, Madison Scouts, Phantom Regiment and River City Rhythm. Sponsored by Cedarburg-Grafton Rotary Club with proceeds used for community service and student scholarships. Reserved seats are $20 to $40 and can be ordered at www.dci.org/tickets or by calling 317-275-1212. Tickets also available at the gate.