Route 66: America's Main Street w/Craig Siemsen (6:30pm)
Cudahy Family Library 3500 Library Ave., Cudahy, Wisconsin 53110
Folk singer Craig Siemsen blends original songs, folk, and old timey country music. With his whimsical story telling and wit, audiences find themselves laughing and toe-tapping. Join us in our beautiful Ladish Foundation Plaza for this evening of music. Bring your lawn chair or use our seating. Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase. Fun for all ages! Free of charge.
Live Music/Performance