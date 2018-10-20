Roxie Bean
Public Table 5835 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53214
Frequenting a variety of intimate MKE venues, Roxie has spent 10+ years performing a mixture of unique covers that span a plethora of eras and genres, expressing her renditions through a neo-soul thump driven style she's labeled “Acoustic Funk Rock".
All Music Events are always NO Cover at Public Table Live Music every Thursday, Friday and Saturday!
