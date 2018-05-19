A Royal Celebration
Red Lion Pub 1850 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Please join us in a celebration fit for a Prince and "soon to be" Princess!
In honor of the much anticipated Royal Wedding, the Red Lion Pub will be opening at 5:00AM with live coverage of the ceremony.
Enjoy a featured British Tea Service inspired menu with authentic Twinings Tea on offer.
Reservations are available & encouraged. SPACE IS LIMITED.
Contact our Event Director for table reservations.
sandy@redlionpubmke.com or 414.469.9409
