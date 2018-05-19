A Royal Celebration

Please join us in a celebration fit for a Prince and "soon to be" Princess!

In honor of the much anticipated Royal Wedding, the Red Lion Pub will be opening at 5:00AM with live coverage of the ceremony.

Enjoy a featured British Tea Service inspired menu with authentic Twinings Tea on offer.

Reservations are available & encouraged. SPACE IS LIMITED.

Contact our Event Director for table reservations.

sandy@redlionpubmke.com or 414.469.9409