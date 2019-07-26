Music On the Hill concert series: Drew Rutz
St. John XXIII Catholic Church: St. Mary site 451 N. Johnson St., City of Port Washington, Wisconsin 53074
This Friday, July 26th, St. John XXIII’s “Music On the Hill” concert series is pleased to welcome our Drew Rutz back to the Berghaus organ for a concert titled, “A Major Excursion.” Come explore the powerful depth of sounds that the Berghaus organ has to offer with Drew leading the exciting excursion!
This will be a exciting concert and we hope you will stop on by at 12:00 Noon in the St. Mary’s church site to hear some great music!
Info
