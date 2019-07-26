Music On the Hill concert series: Drew Rutz

This Friday, July 26th, St. John XXIII’s “Music On the Hill” concert series is pleased to welcome our Drew Rutz back to the Berghaus organ for a concert titled, “A Major Excursion.” Come explore the powerful depth of sounds that the Berghaus organ has to offer with Drew leading the exciting excursion!

This will be a exciting concert and we hope you will stop on by at 12:00 Noon in the St. Mary’s church site to hear some great music!