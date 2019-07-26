Music On the Hill concert series: Drew Rutz

Google Calendar - Music On the Hill concert series: Drew Rutz - 2019-07-26 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Music On the Hill concert series: Drew Rutz - 2019-07-26 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Music On the Hill concert series: Drew Rutz - 2019-07-26 12:00:00 iCalendar - Music On the Hill concert series: Drew Rutz - 2019-07-26 12:00:00

St. John XXIII Catholic Church: St. Mary site 451 N. Johnson St., City of Port Washington, Wisconsin 53074

This Friday, July 26th, St. John XXIII’s “Music On the Hill” concert series is pleased to welcome our Drew Rutz back to the Berghaus organ for a concert titled, “A Major Excursion.” Come explore the powerful depth of sounds that the Berghaus organ has to offer with Drew leading the exciting excursion!

This will be a exciting concert and we hope you will stop on by at 12:00 Noon in the St. Mary’s church site to hear some great music!

Info

St. John XXIII Catholic Church: St. Mary site 451 N. Johnson St., City of Port Washington, Wisconsin 53074 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Music On the Hill concert series: Drew Rutz - 2019-07-26 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Music On the Hill concert series: Drew Rutz - 2019-07-26 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Music On the Hill concert series: Drew Rutz - 2019-07-26 12:00:00 iCalendar - Music On the Hill concert series: Drew Rutz - 2019-07-26 12:00:00