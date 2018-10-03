Run With The Cops 5K

Join officers from local law enforcement agencies in the Milwaukee area for Run With The Cops for Special Olympics at Hoyt Park in Wauwatosa on October 3rd. 100% of the funds raised directly benefit Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes. We will hit the lights and sirens all along the course for this fun-filled, community night run! A night run wouldn’t be complete without glow goodies, so stop at the glow stations along the course and get decked out in necklaces, bracelets and blue and red lights. Set the kids free to compete with uniformed officers. Kiddos will receive badge stickers, glow items, doughnut holes and enough high-fives to make their hands hurt.