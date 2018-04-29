Run4Water MKE

Support our local engineering students at UW-Milwaukee build water systems to help remove villages in Guatemala access water! Your participation in the race not only helps us complete our 10th project but also helps our local students become global citizens, promotes cultural awareness and provides an opportunity for engineering students to experience a project from start to finish while gaining invaluable experience. See website for race sign-up and additional details: https://runsignup.com/Race/WI/Milwaukee/run4watermke.