Runway Your Way Empowering Fashion Show

I am raising money for LLS through the Students of the Year program in honor of my uncle Corey who sadly lost his battle with Leukemia this past October. Students of the Year is a 7 week philanthropic leadership campaign that benefits the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

I've decided to put on an empowering fashion show to celebrate the power of girls and International Women's Day. All donations collected from the show will go to LLS.

I have partnered with IAMISEEME, a girl's empowerment clothing brand that encourages girls to define themselves first, never letting others dictate who they want you to be. IAMISEEME’s designs promote empowering messages for girls to read to themselves as they look in the mirror, affirming the awesome person they are! These printed messages read backward to those looking directly at you; but when you look in the mirror, you can read the empowering message correctly!

My fashion show is less about clothes and more about empowering girls. The girls 6-16 yrs old show off their confidence by wearing IAMISEEME tees down the runway and explaining how they empower themselves! They've chosen a specific empowering word or phrase and will explain its significance to them on the runway. They also have selected a second look that projects their personality or interests. By attending this event, you'll see girls empowering themselves on the runway and hear successful women explain how self-empowerment led them to their success.

Our girls are excited to show off their styles to you! They've practiced, prepared, and are ready to put on a show! Please give them your support by attending and cheering them on!

Save the date!

RUNWAY YOUR WAY Girls Empowerment Fashion Show

Benefiting The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS)

Casablanca Restaurant, 17800 Bluemound Rd, Brookfield, WI

Event Date: March 10th, 2019 – 4 pm