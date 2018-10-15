Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts
The Cooperage 822 S. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Modern outlaw country from Denver, CO. Currently on tour promoting their album Shovel Full Of Coal. Nominated in the 2018 Ameripolitan Music Awards for “Best Outlaw Group.” Praised for their songwriting and known for their love of old country and blazing guitars. They’ve shared the stage with Blackberry Smoke, Shooter Jennings, The Marshall Tucker Band, Junior Brown and more.
Info
The Cooperage 822 S. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204 View Map
Live Music/Performance