S2D w/Tigernite & Mortgage Freeman

hree of Milwaukee's best bands gather for one night of revelry and revelation!

Something To Do - Milwaukee's Rock & Roll & Ska Institution will make you reconsider everything in your life!

Tigernite - Milwaukee's Glam Rock Tigers will wow you with sounds and probably glitter!

Mortgage Freeman - Milwaukee's Prog Poppers will take you on a journey and leave you changed!

10PM / 21+ / $5 / no jerks