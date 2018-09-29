SummerStage of Delafield presents Shakespeare in 24 hours
Serenity Farm N87 W37001 Mapleton St., City of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin 53066
To close its 2018 season, SummerStage of
Delafield will present William Shakespeare’s
The Taming of the Shrew
with a special
twist: the cast and crew will only have 24 hours to prepare. The show will be performed
on Saturday, September 29 at Serenity Farm in Oconomowoc as part of a fundraiser to
support SummerStage’s 2019 season.
Actors will convene the evening before the performance to receive their roles.
“Whatever name they draw, that’s who they’re going to be,” explained Dustin J. Martin,
Artistic Director of SummerStage. With a smirk, he added, “It’s no problem! Twenty-four
hours is plenty of time to put on a show.”
The evening will kick off at 4:30 p.m. at scenic Serenity Farm. Dinner provided by
Bunzel’s will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by the performance at 7:00 p.m.
Tickets for this special event are $65 per person, which includes dinner and the
performance. Capacity is limited, so patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets before
September 21. For more information and for tickets, visit
summerstageofdelafield.org
.
SummerStage of Delafield is a non-profit organization formed in 2006 to showcase the
performing arts in the heart of Lake Country. For more information, visit
summerstageofdelafield.org
.
For more information, please contact Dustin J. Martin, Artistic Director, via email at
dmartin@summerstageofdelafield.org
or
info@summerstageofdelafield.org
or via phone
at 262-337-1560.