SummerStage of Delafield presents Shakespeare in 24 hours

Serenity Farm N87 W37001 Mapleton St., City of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin 53066

To close its 2018 season, SummerStage of

Delafield will present William Shakespeare’s

The Taming of the Shrew

with a special

twist: the cast and crew will only have 24 hours to prepare. The show will be performed

on Saturday, September 29 at Serenity Farm in Oconomowoc as part of a fundraiser to

support SummerStage’s 2019 season.

Actors will convene the evening before the performance to receive their roles.

“Whatever name they draw, that’s who they’re going to be,” explained Dustin J. Martin,

Artistic Director of SummerStage. With a smirk, he added, “It’s no problem! Twenty-four

hours is plenty of time to put on a show.”

The evening will kick off at 4:30 p.m. at scenic Serenity Farm. Dinner provided by

Bunzel’s will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by the performance at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets for this special event are $65 per person, which includes dinner and the

performance. Capacity is limited, so patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets before

September 21. For more information and for tickets, visit

summerstageofdelafield.org

.

###

SummerStage of Delafield is a non-profit organization formed in 2006 to showcase the

performing arts in the heart of Lake Country. For more information, visit

summerstageofdelafield.org

.

For more information, please contact Dustin J. Martin, Artistic Director, via email at

dmartin@summerstageofdelafield.org

or

info@summerstageofdelafield.org

or via phone

at 262-337-1560.

Info
