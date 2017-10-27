Wisconsin Singer/Songwriter Series presents: Spook Handy

Wisconsin Singer/Songwriter Series will present SPOOK HANDY in concert Friday, Oct. 27th. The event will take place at the UNITARIAN CHURCH - NORTH, 13800 North Port Washington Road in Mequon - just south of Pioneer Road.

Tickets are $16 in advance, $10 for students ( at all times) or $20 at the door.

Discounts of $1 (off at the door price) per donated food items

( up to a maximum of 4 ) will be given at the door.

Coffee, water, juices, and snacks will be available. All seating is general admission.

Spook Handy's songs have been used in theater and film and he is becoming a well known speaker and workshop facilitator at festivals and conferences around the country. His 5th full length CD, “Pete Woody & Me, Volume I – Keep the Flame Alive,” released in 2016, reached as high as No. 3 on the International Folk Radio Charts with individual songs reaching as high as No. 2. Recorded with his backup band “The Seed Planters,” the CD is more than just a tribute to Pete. It is a work that, as John Weingart of WPRB Radio says, “certainly rests on the shoulders of the past but is unmistakably steeped in the present.” And Spook is writing new songs that build on the tradition all the time.