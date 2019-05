Saint John Vianney Parish Festival: 33 RPM (6pm), Cold Sweat & the Brew City Horns (7pm), Stray Voltage (6pm)

Start the summer off right. Saint John Vianney Parish Festival is one of the first, biggest and best church festivals in Southeastern Wisconsin! Come for FOOD, FUN & MUSIC.

FRIDAY 5-11pm

Fish Fry Dinner • 5-9pm, Festival 5K Run & Walk • 6:30pm , FM 106.1 Live Broadcast • 5-7pm, 33 RPM • 6-10pm, Cold Sweat & the Brew City Horns • 7-11pm, Stray Voltage • 6-11pm

SATURDAY 12-11pm

Pig Roast Dinner • 5-8pm, Cornhole Tournament • 11am, Pub Trivia in Cabana • 1pm, Unlimited Rides $20 • 12-4pm, Stray Voltage • 5-10pm, Love Monkeys • 7-11pm, Brad Emanuel • 7-11pm

SUNDAY 12-8pm

Chicken Dinner • 12-6pm, Unlimited Rides $20 • 12-4pm , Raffle Drawing • 7pm, Bella Cain • 3-6:30pm, Brad Emanuel • 4-8pm

ALL DAY EVERYDAY

Ticket to Ride Raffle, Corn, Burgers, Brats, Carnival Midway, Childrens’ Games, Vintage Brew, Micro Brew, Wine, Super Duper Big Fun!