Safety on the Water Night (free)

Milwaukee Community Sailing Center joins boating safety advocates around the world in hosting a Ready, Set, Wear It Life Jacket event in their local community. These events are part of the yearlong Safe Boating Campaign to promote boating safety and voluntary, consistent wear of life jackets and offered by partners around the world from May - September each year.

The local event will feature Life Jacket safety with MCSC instructors and a team from West Marine; Flare Demonstrations; Fire Extinguisher demonstrations, with the Milwaukee Fire Department on the MFD boat “Trident”; the Department of Natural Resources Warden boat and team; the Coast Guard Auxiliary will also be discussing Life Jacket safety; the American Red Cross; and Wisconsin Sea Grant and speakers from the Great Lakes Water Safety Consortium to talk about Rip Currents and Hypothermia. Free coloring books for children and free cookies for all.

All of the participants:

Milwaukee Fire Department

Department of Natural Resources

Milwaukee Police Department

Coast Guard Auxiliary

American Red Cross

West Marine

Milwaukee Recreation Aquatics, Milwaukee Public Schools

Milwaukee Water Commons will have a table about the Cream City Classic

Wisconsin Sea Grant with an interactive exhibit called the “hypothermia challenge”

Milwaukee Municipal Sewer District –water booth at safety night

Interactive stations: PFD safety, First Aid, Water Safety, Boat Tours, Knot Tying Station, and more. Get more information on Swim Lesson opportunities from the Milwaukee Recreation Aquatics team.