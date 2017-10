Mojo Dojo Comedy is proud to present SAID AND DONE, a story slam combined with a longform improv show. Each show features a single theme to serve as inspiration. With Halloween right around the corner, we've chosen the theme "FACING FEARS."

Have a story about facing down a lifelong fear in a unique, funny or unforgettable way? Whether it's a real-life ghost story or a major turning point in your life, we want to hear your tale!

Just come to the show with a prepared 5-7 minute monologue, and let us know you'd like to participate at the door. Speakers will be drawn at random to share their narrative as part of the show.

After your story is all SAID AND DONE, our ensemble will perform a montage of improvised scenes inspired by it!

It all takes place at Urban Harvest Brewing Company, where they brew hand-crafted ales and lagers in small batches several times a week. This creates a versatile line-up of beers to choose from, as well as adventurous seasonal and specialty brews.

Enjoy a pint or two before, during and after the show!