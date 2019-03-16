SAINT PATRICK’S DAY SPECIAL DINNER AND DANCE

Saturday 16 Dance at 8 pm

Dance to the Live Music by Montage

Bring your lover or favorite partner in crime to MEZCALERO for Saint Patrick’s day celebration. You and your date will dine, drink and dance to Live Music by Montage. Reservations are highly recommended.

Guinness Beer, Green Margaritas, Jamesom shots and mix drinks

Guinness Beef Irish stew $4.95

Home Cooked Corned Beef, Cabbage and Vegetables

Served with Champ Potatoes or Sweet and Sour Irish Cabbage $11.95

Reuben sandwich with home cooked corned beef, fresh-style sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and Russian dressing in a buttered toasted rye bread. Served with a pickled spear and champ potatoes $9.95

Irish burrito made with home cooked corned beef, fresh-style sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and Russian dressing. Served with a pickled spear and champ potatoes $10.95