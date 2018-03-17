SAINT PATRICK’S DAY SPECIAL DINNER AND DANCE

Saturday March 17 Dinner starts 5 pm and Dance at 8 pm

Bring your lover or favorite partner in crime to MEZCALERO for Saint Patrick’s day celebration. You and your date will dine, drink and dance to Live Music by SUAVE'. Reservations are highly recommended call 414-897-8296

Mezcalero Restaurant and Bar

6869 W Forest Home Ave. Greenfield WI. 53220

https://mezcalerorestaurant.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Mezcalero1/