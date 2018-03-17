SAINT PATRICK’S DAY SPECIAL DINNER AND DANCE
Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220
SAINT PATRICK’S DAY SPECIAL DINNER AND DANCE
Saturday March 17 Dinner starts 5 pm and Dance at 8 pm
Bring your lover or favorite partner in crime to MEZCALERO for Saint Patrick’s day celebration. You and your date will dine, drink and dance to Live Music by SUAVE'. Reservations are highly recommended call 414-897-8296
Mezcalero Restaurant and Bar
6869 W Forest Home Ave. Greenfield WI. 53220
https://mezcalerorestaurant.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Mezcalero1/
Info
Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Dances & Classes, Live Music/Performance