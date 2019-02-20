Salon Series: A discussion with Blackbox Visual

Join us for a discussion with the Milwaukee based Blackbox Visual a design and animation studio.

Wednesday February 20th | 6:30 PM

NŌ STUDIOS® Screening Room

1037 W. McKinley Avenue

www.blackboxvisual.com

Blackbox Visual was founded in 2012 by husband and wife team Erik Holman and Vassi Slavova, Blackbox Visual aims to tell powerful stories with custom made art and animation.

In this presentation we’ll focus in on our creative process from concept to completion. We’ll also touch on other topics about being a professional creative and what it’s like to run your own studio.