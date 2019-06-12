Salon Series: a discussion with Kpolly (Kristopher Pollard)

Kpolly (Kristopher Pollard) is an artist/illustrator who has lived in Milwaukee for the past 17 years. Outside of commercial work for CNN, Bitch Magazine, Milwaukee Film, and The September Club, he has created books, zines and drawings with a sense of fun, humor and appreciation.

His drawings are primarily figurative and highlight a love for pattern, eccentricity, and the ridiculousness of the human form and behavior.

Pollard also works as the Membership Manager of Milwaukee Film.

More things about him: His mother hates his beard; Lyle Lovett follows him on Instagram; and he would like to pet your dog, please.

Suggested Donation: $10 General Admission, $5 Students

All proceeds go to the presenting artist.