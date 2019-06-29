Salsa Night

Supercharge your summer with No Studio's inaugural Salsa Social! Featuring Wanyah Frazier, Debrasha Greye and the beautiful views from No Studio's rooftop Lounge. Learn the basics and take your summer swag to the next level!

Lesson starts at 6pm, with an open dance starting at 7pm.

Drinks for purchase with credit or debit at rooftop bar.

Free for No Studios members

$10 General Admission

No Studios Enclosed Rooftop | 4th Floor

1037 W McKinley Ave. Milwaukee, WI

Public parking is available at the Brewery Parking Garage at 1213 N 9th Street.